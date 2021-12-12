Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $49.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $48.99 and a 12 month high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $21,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

