Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 22,809 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $14,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after purchasing an additional 906,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after purchasing an additional 196,101 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR opened at $113.21 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.63 and a one year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

