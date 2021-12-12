Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $290.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $271.83 and a 52 week high of $339.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.