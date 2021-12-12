Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 5,844 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 31.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

IXUS opened at $71.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $75.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $72.97.

