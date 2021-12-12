Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

