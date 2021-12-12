Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Posted by on Dec 12th, 2021

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $58.82.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.