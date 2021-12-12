Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 884 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 162.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 87,360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,650,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 285,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 61,970 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,878.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,784,000 after acquiring an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25,490.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 52,511 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $275.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $269.71 and a 200-day moving average of $262.79. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $216.95 and a one year high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.