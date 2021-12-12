Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.490-$2.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.30 million-$953.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.86 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Cowen began coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.63.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.22. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $120,684.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total value of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,783.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,181. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

