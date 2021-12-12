Gems (GEM) One Day Volume Hits $23,789.00

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 28.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Gems has a market cap of $475,525.84 and approximately $23,789.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gems has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00039652 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official message board for Gems is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gems using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

