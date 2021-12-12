Raven Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $690.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $690.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.08055789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00079172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.54 or 0.99813840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

