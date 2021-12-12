AmonD (AMON) Trading Up 17.7% Over Last 7 Days

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. One AmonD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AmonD has a market cap of $1.33 million and $6,687.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AmonD has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00057467 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.08055789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00079172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,737.54 or 0.99813840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056259 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002769 BTC.

AmonD Coin Profile

AmonD’s genesis date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,176,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 835,830,514 coins. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “AmonD belives that consumers are key to the future advertising industry. Using innovate ad tech based on blockchain technology, AmonD offers consumers sufficient and fair incentives for allowing active management of personal data and advertising. The main app is an all-in-one service platform that combines crypto and point wallets. User can earn our points by participating in advertising campaigns, and they can exchange points with mobile vouchers and tokens as well. “

