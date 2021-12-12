First Affirmative Financial Network Purchases New Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,125 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Target by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Target by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,658 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in Target by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total transaction of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $9,177,700 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $238.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.31. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 26.49%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

