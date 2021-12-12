5,306 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.0% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 442.0% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UPS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.52.

Shares of UPS opened at $209.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.22 and its 200-day moving average is $200.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

