TCW Group Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

TCW Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 681,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $13,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in Ares Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,555,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,824,000 after purchasing an additional 111,157 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,426,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,211,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,450,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,410,000 after acquiring an additional 142,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.84.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.25. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.17 and a one year high of $21.74.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a net margin of 90.29% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.