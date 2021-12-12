TCW Group Inc. Takes Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 83,488 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 80.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $152.93 and a one year high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.38.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

