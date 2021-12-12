Railway Pension Investments Ltd Invests $7.93 Million in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $610.89 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.45 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $690.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $723.21.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $815.00 to $730.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $800.29.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

