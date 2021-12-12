Independence Bank of Kentucky Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Paychex were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Paychex by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,681,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,721,000 after buying an additional 1,043,631 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Paychex by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after buying an additional 908,945 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth $87,256,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $65,865,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after buying an additional 579,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $124.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.12. The company has a market cap of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,512,213. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.