First Quadrant L P CA Sells 187 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth $281,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.70. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $139.11.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

