West Family Investments Inc. Invests $261,000 in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.6% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 100.9% during the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $410.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $379.71 and its 200-day moving average is $346.63. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $252.02 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total transaction of $1,258,750.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,273 shares of company stock worth $3,273,660 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

