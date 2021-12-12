Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Holdings Cut by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 238.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth about $102,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $588,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $81.51 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $145.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Citrix Systems Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

