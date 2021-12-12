West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 43 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 7.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 41,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $284,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 650.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $397.75 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $261.38 and a twelve month high of $407.94. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $373.64.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total value of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.28, for a total transaction of $125,856.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,837 shares of company stock worth $715,888. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $372.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.