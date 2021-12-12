HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 485 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HighTower Trust Services LTA cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 41.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 492,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 92,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $45.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 243.24%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

