HighTower Trust Services LTA Buys 88 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.6% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $499.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $478.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $488.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total value of $1,041,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $36,855,125. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $478.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $450.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $442.43 and its 200 day moving average is $421.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $320.35 and a 1 year high of $478.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.