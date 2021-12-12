Taylor Wealth Management Partners Invests $213,000 in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 458,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 40,987 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 32,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 268,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.41, for a total value of $201,063.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.26, for a total value of $543,407.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,993 shares of company stock worth $2,346,584 in the last 90 days.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $17.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.05.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.