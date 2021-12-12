Taylor Wealth Management Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Taylor Wealth Management Partners trimmed its holdings in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned approximately 0.81% of Profound Medical worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 245,850 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 221,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Profound Medical by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Profound Medical and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $11.53 on Friday. Profound Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.06 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $239.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 320.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

