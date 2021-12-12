FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Sold by Taylor Wealth Management Partners

Taylor Wealth Management Partners trimmed its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. FormFactor accounts for approximately 2.0% of Taylor Wealth Management Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Taylor Wealth Management Partners owned about 0.20% of FormFactor worth $5,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after acquiring an additional 27,584 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in FormFactor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,392,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in FormFactor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,061,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FormFactor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,876,000 after purchasing an additional 41,034 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of FormFactor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,165,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,486,000 after acquiring an additional 41,426 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on FormFactor from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.32. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $189.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FormFactor’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

