Security Asset Management Acquires 35 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Security Asset Management lifted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Security Asset Management’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess stock opened at $385.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.50 and a 1 year high of $601.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $389.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

