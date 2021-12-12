Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Security Asset Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Security Asset Management cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 4.1% of Security Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Islet Management LP bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 138,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.55, for a total value of $1,487,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.36.

Danaher stock opened at $317.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.84. The firm has a market cap of $226.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

