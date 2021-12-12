46,534 Shares in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Bought by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,944,000 after buying an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SLM by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SLM by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,447,000 after buying an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,722,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SLM by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,816,000 after buying an additional 1,107,939 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SLM opened at $18.85 on Friday. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. The company had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SLM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

