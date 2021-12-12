Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Sells 411 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $398.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $384.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

