$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $887,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,948.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter valued at $702,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NLOK opened at $24.32 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

