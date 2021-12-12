Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $583.84 Million Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $583,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in ABB by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in ABB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ABB by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ABB by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in ABB by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABB to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 37 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ABB Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The firm has a market cap of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.01.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. ABB had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. ABB’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

