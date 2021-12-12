Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years.

VKI opened at $12.30 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $12.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

