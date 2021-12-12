Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has decreased its dividend payment by 18.4% over the last three years.
VKI opened at $12.30 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $12.88.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.