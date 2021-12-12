Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $13.31 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $14.07.
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.
