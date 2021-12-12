Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ERC opened at $13.31 on Friday. Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.61 and a twelve month high of $14.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

