BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of FRA opened at $13.65 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $13.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.