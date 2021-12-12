MFS Municipal Income Trust (MFM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 31st

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.
MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 18.6% over the last three years.
MFM opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $7.42.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
