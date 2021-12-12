Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NUV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on December 31st

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

NUV stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $48,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

