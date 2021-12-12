Analysts Set Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) PT at $20.25

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

WNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wabash National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $29,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $58,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,180 shares of company stock worth $148,991. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wabash National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,601,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,631,000 after buying an additional 43,770 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wabash National by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,244,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,095,000 after buying an additional 24,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Wabash National by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,984,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after purchasing an additional 153,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Wabash National by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,822 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. boosted its position in Wabash National by 41.8% during the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,465,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after purchasing an additional 431,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

WNC opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Wabash National had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $482.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the Company or through independent dealers.

