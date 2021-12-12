Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Sells 240 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 48,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $73.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.57 and a 12 month high of $79.23.

