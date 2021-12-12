Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,960.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,877.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,719.46. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,694.00 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

