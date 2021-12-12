Convergence Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.00. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $161.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

