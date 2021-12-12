Rockland Trust Co. Purchases 303 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,263 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 411,288 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $58,506,000 after acquiring an additional 66,980 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,048,742 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $149,184,000 after acquiring an additional 67,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $136,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,514 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,517. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.77.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $125.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.08 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

