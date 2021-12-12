Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $31.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on SCGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

