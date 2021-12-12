Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Receives $31.58 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.58.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCGLY. Barclays upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €36.00 ($40.45) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.16) to €25.50 ($28.65) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.34.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

