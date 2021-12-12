Brokerages Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) Price Target at GBX 5,534.29

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,534.29 ($73.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,740 ($76.12) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of GNS stock opened at GBX 4,926 ($65.32) on Thursday. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 4,014 ($53.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,310 ($83.68). The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,306.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,390.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($59.62) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($59,620.74). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($74.46), for a total transaction of £1,123,000 ($1,489,192.41).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

