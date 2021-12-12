Brokerages Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) Price Target at GBX 5,534.29

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,534.29 ($73.39).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,740 ($76.12) price target on shares of Genus in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of GNS stock opened at GBX 4,926 ($65.32) on Thursday. Genus has a 12-month low of GBX 4,014 ($53.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,310 ($83.68). The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,306.66 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,390.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53.

In other Genus news, insider Iain Ferguson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,496 ($59.62) per share, with a total value of £44,960 ($59,620.74). Also, insider Stephen Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,615 ($74.46), for a total transaction of £1,123,000 ($1,489,192.41).

About Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

