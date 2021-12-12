Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hackett Group.

Get The Hackett Group alerts:

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $71.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.28 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HCKT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of HCKT stock opened at $20.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $615.76 million, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $23.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Hackett Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,325,000 after buying an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Hackett Group by 394.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in The Hackett Group by 66.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in The Hackett Group by 44.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in The Hackett Group by 120.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 27,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hackett Group (HCKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hackett Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hackett Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.