Signature Wealth Management Group Takes $3.34 Million Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,000. Gaming and Leisure Properties accounts for about 1.9% of Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 105.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 94,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 279.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

GLPI stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 107.20%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.