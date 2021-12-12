Signature Wealth Management Group Cuts Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN opened at $196.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.86. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.56 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.77 and a 200 day moving average of $191.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

