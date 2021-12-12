Signature Wealth Management Group Increases Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 105.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 387,254 shares of company stock valued at $16,263,608 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.27.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a 12-month low of $31.76 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.09.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.