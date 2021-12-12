Signature Wealth Management Group Sells 780 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Signature Wealth Management Group reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Illumina were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,480,776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,173,928,000 after purchasing an additional 103,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977,856 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 119,769 shares during the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,023,891 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $484,515,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,307 shares of company stock worth $5,899,690 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $374.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $391.10 and a 200-day moving average of $438.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $338.97 and a twelve month high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $425.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.75.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

